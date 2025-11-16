We've got this in the bag! PB163212

Previous
320 / 365

What a weekend. We had a great day for the Rockingham Beach Cup. It has been a huge amount of work for the organising committee of Palm Beach Rotary Club (Graham's club) and a big weekend for the members.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Nigel Rogers ace
Great action shot
November 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wonderful action shot
November 17th, 2025  
