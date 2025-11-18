Previous
Coming in for breakfast PB189551 by merrelyn
322 / 365

Coming in for breakfast PB189551

I hadn't noticed the deformity on this guy's beak until I uploaded the photo. He didn't seem to be having trouble eating so hopefully he'e managing ok.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the two, good to know that he can still eat. Still a beautiful bird regardless.
November 18th, 2025  
