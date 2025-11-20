Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Flitting from one flower to another PB209697
My poppies have almost finished but the alstroemeria is still flowering well. It was humming with bees this afternoon.
I'll be off grid for a few days. Tomorrow we're off on a caravan trip with a group of friends.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5287
photos
174
followers
91
following
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th November 2025 4:12pm
Tags
flowers
,
flight
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
alstroemeria
Diana
ace
Wonderful detail on the bee Merrelyn! Have a fabulous trip :-)
November 20th, 2025
Sam Palmer
Lovely detail and colours.
November 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture…
November 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar timing and capture
November 20th, 2025
