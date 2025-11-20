Previous
Flitting from one flower to another PB209697 by merrelyn
Flitting from one flower to another PB209697

My poppies have almost finished but the alstroemeria is still flowering well. It was humming with bees this afternoon.
I'll be off grid for a few days. Tomorrow we're off on a caravan trip with a group of friends.
Merrelyn

Diana
Wonderful detail on the bee Merrelyn! Have a fabulous trip :-)
November 20th, 2025  
Sam Palmer
Lovely detail and colours.
November 20th, 2025  
Beverley
Stunning capture…
November 20th, 2025  
gloria jones
Stellar timing and capture
November 20th, 2025  
