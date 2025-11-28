Sign up
Cabbage White Butterfly PB289952
I'd love to have prettier butterflies to photograph but these are the ones that mainly visit my garden.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
10
1
365-2025
OM-1
28th November 2025 9:59am
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
butterflies
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous details… very pretty capture
November 29th, 2025
