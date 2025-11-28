Previous
Cabbage White Butterfly PB289952 by merrelyn
Cabbage White Butterfly PB289952

I'd love to have prettier butterflies to photograph but these are the ones that mainly visit my garden.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous details… very pretty capture
November 29th, 2025  
