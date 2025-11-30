Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
Watching and waiting from the jacaranda PB309979
As soon as I moved away from the feeder they moved in.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5297
photos
174
followers
91
following
91% complete
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th November 2025 5:20pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
galahs
,
sixws-161
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful birds and great pov!
November 30th, 2025
