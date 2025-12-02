Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
336 / 365
Another of my orchids PC023435
I've had a delightful afternoon. I took Ella, our 18 year old granddaughter out to lunch and then we went Christmas shopping so that she could choose some things that she wanted in her stocking. I'll do the same with Ivy when the school year ends.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5299
photos
174
followers
91
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd December 2025 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
phalaenopsis
narayani
ace
Beautiful orchid. Lovely thing to do with your grandchildren.
December 2nd, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
I'd much rather do that than buy things that they don't like or want. I give them a budget so they have to think about their purchases and it also means that if there are some things that they really like but have to choose between, I can get them later as a "surprise".
December 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close