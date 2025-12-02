Previous
Another of my orchids PC023435 by merrelyn
336 / 365

Another of my orchids PC023435

I've had a delightful afternoon. I took Ella, our 18 year old granddaughter out to lunch and then we went Christmas shopping so that she could choose some things that she wanted in her stocking. I'll do the same with Ivy when the school year ends.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
narayani ace
Beautiful orchid. Lovely thing to do with your grandchildren.
December 2nd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani I'd much rather do that than buy things that they don't like or want. I give them a budget so they have to think about their purchases and it also means that if there are some things that they really like but have to choose between, I can get them later as a "surprise".
December 2nd, 2025  
