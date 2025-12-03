Sign up
Mr and Mrs Galah
I'm glad that this pair came for an early dinner and provided me with photos for today.
We've been out with friends for most of the day because we all went to see Cats at the Crowne Theatre. It was a most enjoyable production.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
narayani
ace
Lovely portraits
December 3rd, 2025
