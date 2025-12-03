Previous
Mr and Mrs Galah by merrelyn
337 / 365

Mr and Mrs Galah

I'm glad that this pair came for an early dinner and provided me with photos for today.
We've been out with friends for most of the day because we all went to see Cats at the Crowne Theatre. It was a most enjoyable production.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Merrelyn

narayani ace
Lovely portraits
December 3rd, 2025  
