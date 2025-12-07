Sign up
He dropped more than he ate! PC070608
Sorry, I'm playing catch up again. We've had a pretty hectic few days.
This Australian ringneck parrot was sitting in the tree plucking jacaranda flowers. I assume that the plan was to eat them, but he kept dropping them.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5304
photos
174
followers
91
following
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
trees
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
australian_ringneck
