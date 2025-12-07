Previous
He dropped more than he ate! PC070608 by merrelyn
341 / 365

He dropped more than he ate! PC070608

Sorry, I'm playing catch up again. We've had a pretty hectic few days.
This Australian ringneck parrot was sitting in the tree plucking jacaranda flowers. I assume that the plan was to eat them, but he kept dropping them.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact