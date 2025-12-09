Previous
Another great catch by merrelyn
343 / 365

I was on the boat with Graham and Matthew at 6 o'clock this morning. The first pot we pulled had 33 crayfish in it which is more than our daily bag limit.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
93% complete

Diana
Such great shots, how I envy you! Our ocean is full but they get exported and it's very expensive to buy. We do indulge occasionally though 😋
December 9th, 2025  
Merrelyn
@ludwigsdiana They are expensive to buy here too Diana. When you take the running cost and maintenance of the boat into account and add on bait and fishing licences it could actually be cheaper to buy them 😂
December 9th, 2025  
