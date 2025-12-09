Sign up
Previous
343 / 365
Another great catch
I was on the boat with Graham and Matthew at 6 o'clock this morning. The first pot we pulled had 33 crayfish in it which is more than our daily bag limit.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5306
photos
175
followers
91
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365-2025
Taken
9th December 2025 5:22pm
boat
,
crayfish
,
craypot
,
safety_bay
Diana
ace
Such great shots, how I envy you! Our ocean is full but they get exported and it's very expensive to buy. We do indulge occasionally though 😋
December 9th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
They are expensive to buy here too Diana. When you take the running cost and maintenance of the boat into account and add on bait and fishing licences it could actually be cheaper to buy them 😂
December 9th, 2025
