Look who came for breakfast.
344 / 365

Look who came for breakfast. PC100644

Tomorrow, we're heading south for a few days. It's Cherry Festival time in Manjimup. We'll be home again on Monday and I'll hit the deck running in an attempt to get everything ready for Christmas.
10th December 2025

Merrelyn

Dorothy ace
I’ve stayed in Manjimup a couple days! My ex was working with a grower around there.
December 10th, 2025  
