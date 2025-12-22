Previous
Sedge at the foreshore PC223534 by merrelyn
Sedge at the foreshore PC223534

After spending the day at home making preparations for Christmas, I needed to get out for a walk. This sedge caught my eye as we were heading back to the car.
Merrelyn

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely image
December 22nd, 2025  
