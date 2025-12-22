Sign up
356 / 365
Sedge at the foreshore PC223534
After spending the day at home making preparations for Christmas, I needed to get out for a walk. This sedge caught my eye as we were heading back to the car.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
beach
,
silhouettes
,
sedge
,
rockingham
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely image
December 22nd, 2025
