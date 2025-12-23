Previous
I'm the king of the castle. PC230992 by merrelyn
357 / 365

I'm the king of the castle. PC230992

This fellow was more interested in taking in the view from the top of the feeder than checking out what was on offer to eat.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Merrelyn

Rosie Kind ace
What a fantastic photo of this beautiful bird Fav
December 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely detail
December 23rd, 2025  
