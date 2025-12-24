Previous
Caught in the afternoon light PC241000 by merrelyn
358 / 365

Caught in the afternoon light PC241000

This morning was spent making sure that everything was ready for tomorrow. We usually have a quiet Christmas Eve but this year we had dinner with friends and didn't get home until around 11pm.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Merrelyn

