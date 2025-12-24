Sign up
Caught in the afternoon light PC241000
This morning was spent making sure that everything was ready for tomorrow. We usually have a quiet Christmas Eve but this year we had dinner with friends and didn't get home until around 11pm.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5323
photos
176
followers
92
following
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
353
354
1176
355
356
357
358
359
Views
0
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th December 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
pigs_ear
