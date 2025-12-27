Previous
I disturbed their breakfast. PC271030 by merrelyn
361 / 365

I disturbed their breakfast. PC271030

27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
LManning (Laura) ace
How rude! LOL.
December 29th, 2025  
narayani ace
How dare you!
December 29th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
One doesn’t look bothered at all. Beautiful capture of these pretty birds.
December 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous birds
December 29th, 2025  
