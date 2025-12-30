Firefighter at work. PC301154

We've had a very interesting 24 hours. Just after 8 o'clock last night we put under a fire watch and act - prepare to leave alert. There were two bush fires burning a couple of kilometres away. We hadn't heard any sirens and couldn't smell smoke. There were over 100 firefighters out all night and it still isn't under control. At first light the helitacks and fixed wing water bombers joined the fight. They were flying over our house all day. The fire advice has now dropped from "prepare to leave" to "stay informed" and there is a concern about fling embers.

It all sounds very scary but we weren't really impacted at all. We didn't even have any smoke blowing our way. My biggest concern now is for the wildlife in the area.