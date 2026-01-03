Previous
Collateral Damage DSC_8764 by merrelyn
I knocked this flower off when I was watering my orchids this morning, so it became today's photo. I'm still struggling to get a really white background. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Beautiful.
January 3rd, 2026  
Gorgeous close up! I love the colour!
January 3rd, 2026  
wow, super colour
January 3rd, 2026  
