3 / 365
Collateral Damage DSC_8764
I knocked this flower off when I was watering my orchids this morning, so it became today's photo. I'm still struggling to get a really white background. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5334
photos
174
followers
91
following
0% complete
1
2
3
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 -2026
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd January 2026 9:38am
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
phalaenopsis
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
January 3rd, 2026
KWind
ace
Gorgeous close up! I love the colour!
January 3rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
wow, super colour
January 3rd, 2026
