Previous
4 / 365
Twirled Post it Notes DSC_8775
for the current Mundane Challenge.
This started as a stack of concertina post it notes. I joined them into a rough multi pointed star, took a shot and twirled it in PhotoscapeX.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5335
photos
174
followers
91
following
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 -2026
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th January 2026 6:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
twirl
,
photoscapex
,
mundane-post-it-notes
,
post_it_notes
