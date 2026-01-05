Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Grape Vine Tendrils DSC_8795
It was too windy to try to photograph a tendril on the vine so I plucked one off and took it inside.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
,
tendril
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot. Do you use a piece of black glass to take these shots, they always look very good on whatever it is!!
January 5th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
@nigelrogers
It's a piece of black perspex Nigel which I put in front of a black blind so that it blocks out any other reflections.
January 5th, 2026
