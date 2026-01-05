Previous
Grape Vine Tendrils DSC_8795 by merrelyn
Grape Vine Tendrils DSC_8795

It was too windy to try to photograph a tendril on the vine so I plucked one off and took it inside.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Merrelyn
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot. Do you use a piece of black glass to take these shots, they always look very good on whatever it is!!
January 5th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
@nigelrogers It's a piece of black perspex Nigel which I put in front of a black blind so that it blocks out any other reflections.
January 5th, 2026  
