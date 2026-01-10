Golden flowers for a golden anniversary DSC_8852

Today is our 50th wedding anniversary and I really can't believe how quickly those year have flown by. I certainly don't feel old enough to have been married for 50 years!. Thankfully today was a much cooler day than our wedding day which was one of the hottest days of the Summer of 1976. It was so hot that during the ceremony, one of our groomsmen fainted at the alter.

We had a very quiet day and this evening we had a delightful meal at a local Vietnamese restaurant with our children and grandchildren.