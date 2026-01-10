Golden flowers for a golden anniversary DSC_8852

Previous
Golden flowers for a golden anniversary
Golden flowers for a golden anniversary

Today is our 50th wedding anniversary and I really can't believe how quickly those year have flown by. I certainly don't feel old enough to have been married for 50 years!. Thankfully today was a much cooler day than our wedding day which was one of the hottest days of the Summer of 1976. It was so hot that during the ceremony, one of our groomsmen fainted at the alter.
We had a very quiet day and this evening we had a delightful meal at a local Vietnamese restaurant with our children and grandchildren.
10th January 2026

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Phil Sandford ace
Happy Anniversary
January 10th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy Anniversary to you both
January 10th, 2026  
Beverley ace
A truly lovely and very special achievement in life… warmest congratulations to you both. Tell each other ‘how lucky we are’ with hugs
January 10th, 2026  
