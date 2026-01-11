Previous
It's hard to keep my balance. P1113721 by merrelyn
11 / 365

It's hard to keep my balance. P1113721

The corellas were out in force as we walked through the park. This one seemed to be struggling with balance.
Thank you all for your kind words and best wishes for our anniversary.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact