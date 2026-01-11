Sign up
It's hard to keep my balance. P1113721
The corellas were out in force as we walked through the park. This one seemed to be struggling with balance.
Thank you all for your kind words and best wishes for our anniversary.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
365 -2026
E-M1MarkII
11th January 2026 6:04pm
birds
corellas
rockingham
sixws-162
