12 / 365
My cattleya is blooming again. DSC_8856
I bought this gorgeous cattleya orchid in November 2020. It didn't bloom again until 2023 and it has flowered each year since then. When I checked back through my photos, I was surprised to see that it has flowered at a different time every year.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
orchids
cattleya
