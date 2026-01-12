Previous
My cattleya is blooming again. DSC_8856

I bought this gorgeous cattleya orchid in November 2020. It didn't bloom again until 2023 and it has flowered each year since then. When I checked back through my photos, I was surprised to see that it has flowered at a different time every year.
Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
