Previous
14 / 365
All I managed to photograph today P1141305
Graham called me to come and see this fellow crawling over his car. I was hoping to get a full reflection shot but it kept moving in and out of the shadows too quickly. It's not a great shot but it was better than the others.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
14th January 2026 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
reflections
,
insect
,
katydid
