All I managed to photograph today P1141305 by merrelyn
14 / 365

All I managed to photograph today P1141305

Graham called me to come and see this fellow crawling over his car. I was hoping to get a full reflection shot but it kept moving in and out of the shadows too quickly. It's not a great shot but it was better than the others.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025
