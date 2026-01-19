Previous
This one has built quite a larder P1191457 by merrelyn
This one has built quite a larder P1191457

We have a lot of spiders in our garden at present. The golden colour of this one's web was beautiful in the afternoon light, but the camera couldn't do it justice. I'm happy to have them outside eating bugs, but I don't want them moving inside.
Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
narayani ace
Nice close up. I’m happy to have a few daddy long legs in the house getting the mosquitoes
January 19th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Great close-up. I can see his big fat belly so clearly!
January 19th, 2026  
