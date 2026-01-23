Previous
Flowering Gum P1231552 by merrelyn
23 / 365

Flowering Gum P1231552

This morning we drove into Margaret River to pick up some supplies. On the way home we stopped at a small winery to sample their wares. The drive way was lined with beautiful flowering gums and the wine was too bad either.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Merrelyn

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a gorgeous colour
January 26th, 2026  
