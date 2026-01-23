Sign up
23 / 365
Flowering Gum P1231552
This morning we drove into Margaret River to pick up some supplies. On the way home we stopped at a small winery to sample their wares. The drive way was lined with beautiful flowering gums and the wine was too bad either.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5355
photos
175
followers
91
following
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
bees
,
eucalyptus
,
flowering_gum
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a gorgeous colour
January 26th, 2026
