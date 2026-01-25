Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
25 / 365
Not swimming weather P1253783
I just realised that I'd forgotten to post this one. In all of the years that we've been going to Hamelin Bay, we've never seen the water this high around the jetty ruins, nor have we seen this much seaweed on the beach.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5360
photos
175
followers
91
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th January 2026 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
seaweed
,
hamelin_bay
,
jetty_ruins
Suzie Townsend
ace
What a lovely picture! Perfect composition!
January 29th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely composition
January 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close