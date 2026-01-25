Previous
Not swimming weather P1253783 by merrelyn
25 / 365

Not swimming weather P1253783

I just realised that I'd forgotten to post this one. In all of the years that we've been going to Hamelin Bay, we've never seen the water this high around the jetty ruins, nor have we seen this much seaweed on the beach.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Suzie Townsend ace
What a lovely picture! Perfect composition!
January 29th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely composition
January 29th, 2026  
