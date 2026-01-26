Sign up
25 / 365
Flinders Bay, Augusta P1263814
It was a bit cool and windy, but we still had a lovely Australia Day at our usual spot in Flinders Bay in Augusta.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5358
photos
175
followers
91
following
Tags
jetty
,
augusta
,
australia_day
,
flinders_bay
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured scene, I love the pier and textures.
January 28th, 2026
