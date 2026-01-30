Previous
Chasing the wind P1301663 by merrelyn
Chasing the wind P1301663

There were a few kite boarders out The Pond today.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful shot! He looks very relaxed
January 31st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh great action shot!
January 31st, 2026  
