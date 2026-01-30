Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
Chasing the wind P1301663
There were a few kite boarders out The Pond today.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5361
photos
175
followers
91
following
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th January 2026 4:06pm
Tags
beach
,
watersport
,
kiteboarder
,
safety_bay
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful shot! He looks very relaxed
January 31st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh great action shot!
January 31st, 2026
