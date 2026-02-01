Sign up
32 / 365
Just a dove P2011698_GEN
The dove's toe was a bit too close to the edge 0f the image so I asked Luminar Neo's generative AIto extend the perch it was sitting on. I was happy with the result.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
4
1
1
365 -2026
OM-1
1st February 2026 9:50am
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
dove
,
generative_ai
Kate
ace
Great closeup
February 1st, 2026
