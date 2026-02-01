Previous
Just a dove P2011698_GEN by merrelyn
32 / 365

Just a dove P2011698_GEN

The dove's toe was a bit too close to the edge 0f the image so I asked Luminar Neo's generative AIto extend the perch it was sitting on. I was happy with the result.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Great closeup
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact