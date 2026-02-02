Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
They don't mind the heat......P2021721
but I certainly do! It hit 40C today so I didn't venture far from the air conditioning.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
4
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
floral
,
frangipani
,
feb26words
Diana
How gorgeous the twirly buds look, lovely shot and colour. I cannot take those temps anymore!
February 2nd, 2026
Rosie Kind
A beautiful capture and I wish you would send some of your heat over here. It would be nice to share - half each LOL
February 2nd, 2026
narayani
Me either! 🥵 Lovely image
February 2nd, 2026
Beverley
Stunning capture…
February 2nd, 2026
