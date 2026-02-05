Sign up
36 / 365
Lucy wanted to play.....DSC_8896
Luckily I had a few dried roses on hand for her to experiment with.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Tags
photographer
,
rose
,
lego
,
lucy_lego
,
wabi_sabi
