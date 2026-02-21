Previous
Red Tailed Black CockatooP2212241 by merrelyn
Red Tailed Black CockatooP2212241

We have had quite a few of these gorgeous birds flying over our house recently. They have been landing in trees a few streets away. This morning about 10 of them landed in our neighbours gum tree.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn)

Looks great.
Looks great.
February 21st, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
An amazing capture. What a magnificent bird. Fav.
February 21st, 2026  
