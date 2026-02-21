Sign up
52 / 365
Red Tailed Black CockatooP2212241
We have had quite a few of these gorgeous birds flying over our house recently. They have been landing in trees a few streets away. This morning about 10 of them landed in our neighbours gum tree.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st February 2026 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
red_tailed_black_cockatoo
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
February 21st, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
An amazing capture. What a magnificent bird. Fav.
February 21st, 2026
