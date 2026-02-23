Sign up
54 / 365
Looking For Breakfast P2232348
This little gecko was sitting on the wall this morning.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5408
photos
174
followers
91
following
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
51
1197
1198
52
53
1199
1200
54
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd February 2026 10:47am
Tags
animals
,
reptile
,
gecko
,
marbled_gecko
JackieR
ace
That looks a comfy reptile
February 23rd, 2026
