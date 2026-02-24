Previous
Golden Balls of PollenP2242373 by merrelyn
55 / 365

Golden Balls of PollenP2242373

I love the way that the anthers on the stamens of four o'clock flowers pop open to reveal these beautiful golden balls of pollen.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
absolutely stunning shot, the colours and focus are really incredible
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact