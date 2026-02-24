Sign up
55 / 365
Golden Balls of PollenP2242373
I love the way that the anthers on the stamens of four o'clock flowers pop open to reveal these beautiful golden balls of pollen.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
pollen
,
mirrabilis_jalapa
,
four_o'clock
Jennifer
ace
absolutely stunning shot, the colours and focus are really incredible
February 24th, 2026
