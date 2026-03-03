Previous
A few less weeds in my garden DSC_9017 by merrelyn
A few less weeds in my garden DSC_9017

We have had a wonderful day catching up with Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond (and her "him"). It's now almost midnight and we're all off to bed.
Merrelyn

JackieR ace
A fabulous afternoon and evening - shame lunar eclipse a damp squib, but a fun time on the beach!!!
March 3rd, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Nicely photographed subject.
March 3rd, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a fabulous shot in every way. Huge Fav.
March 3rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
March 3rd, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely image
March 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is incredibly lovely. And hurrah for a 365 meet up!
March 3rd, 2026  
