Another fabulous day. by merrelyn
63 / 365

Another fabulous day.

We had another fabulous day with Jackie and Dave. We drove down to Coodanup to check out the closest of Thomas Dambo's fabulous giant sculptures. The birdlife was an added bonus. Then it was across to Mandurah for lunch before heading home again.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful collage of happy images.
March 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 4th, 2026  
