A bit of refraction P3053947 by merrelyn
64 / 365

A bit of refraction P3053947

We put the retic on a little later today and there was no wind so I was able to play with a bit of water drop refraction.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Merrelyn

Babs ace
Excellent refraction fav
March 5th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Stunning
March 5th, 2026  
