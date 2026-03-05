Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
64 / 365
A bit of refraction P3053947
We put the retic on a little later today and there was no wind so I was able to play with a bit of water drop refraction.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5429
photos
173
followers
95
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Latest from all albums
61
1207
62
1208
63
1209
1210
64
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th March 2026 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
drops
,
garden
,
refraction
,
mirabilis_jalapa
,
4_o'clock
Babs
ace
Excellent refraction fav
March 5th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Stunning
March 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close