70 / 365
Hanging out with the big kid P3112609
We're spending a couple of nights with cousin in Denmark (Western Australia). They have a beautiful property on the Hay River. Greg is a professional fisherman and they have a small cattle herd.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Tags
cattle
,
denmark
,
calves
,
sixws-136
narayani
ace
What a sweet face
March 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
lovely photo...
March 13th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
so cute, love it.
March 13th, 2026
