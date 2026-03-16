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Catching the afternoon sun P3162806
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
16th March 2026 5:43pm
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birds
,
seagulls
,
mangles_bay
mittens (Marilyn)
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Sweet capture.
March 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely light. He looks deep in thought
March 16th, 2026
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