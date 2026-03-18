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I wonder if they taste good? P3182823
My Jerusalem artichokes are in flower and one of them happens to be next to the bird feeder. I've been expecting the birds to start doing some "tip pruning" but so far they have left it alone.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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10
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2
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3
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
18th March 2026 7:27am
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birds
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flowers
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garden
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galahs
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jerusalem_artichokes
Corinne
ace
The colors are just gorgeous. !
March 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture :)...such vibrant colors
March 18th, 2026
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