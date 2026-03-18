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I wonder if they taste good? P3182823 by merrelyn
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I wonder if they taste good? P3182823

My Jerusalem artichokes are in flower and one of them happens to be next to the bird feeder. I've been expecting the birds to start doing some "tip pruning" but so far they have left it alone.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Corinne ace
The colors are just gorgeous. !
March 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture :)...such vibrant colors
March 18th, 2026  
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