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79 / 365
I hope it doesn't eat much! P3202836
I noticed a couple of these guys in my garden this afternoon. I hope that my garden isn't about to be overrun and decimated.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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4
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Album
365 -2026
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OM-1
Taken
20th March 2026 3:38pm
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flowers
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insects
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garden
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grasshopper
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lavender
mittens (Marilyn)
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Great close up capture.
March 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wow...Stellar close up
March 20th, 2026
Corinne
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Superb
March 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Makes a beautiful photo, but for your sake I hope not!
March 20th, 2026
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