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They missed this one.P3212852 by merrelyn
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They missed this one.P3212852

The dreaded chilli thrip has invaded my rose garden again. It decimates and deforms the new foliage and buds. It arrived later this year and I'm hoping that trend will continue and that we can eventually get rid of it.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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narayani ace
Beautiful rose.
March 22nd, 2026  
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