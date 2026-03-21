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They missed this one.P3212852
The dreaded chilli thrip has invaded my rose garden again. It decimates and deforms the new foliage and buds. It arrived later this year and I'm hoping that trend will continue and that we can eventually get rid of it.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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365 -2026
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OM-1
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21st March 2026 1:35pm
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children's_rose
narayani
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Beautiful rose.
March 22nd, 2026
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