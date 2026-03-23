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An apple a day.....DSC_9032 by merrelyn
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An apple a day.....DSC_9032

For March 26 words - apple.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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John Falconer ace
As long as the apple is not a green apple
March 23rd, 2026  
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