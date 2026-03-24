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83 / 365
Lady Bird, Lady bird, fly away home...P3244236
I'm glad that she let me get a few shots before she flew away.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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8
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3
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1
Album
365 -2026
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th March 2026 2:02pm
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macro
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insects
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garden
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lady_bird
Beverley
ace
a very pretty ladybird too...
March 24th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific close-up.
March 24th, 2026
Mallory
ace
wow - fabulous!
March 24th, 2026
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