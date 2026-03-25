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Gathering pollen while the sun shines P3254239 by merrelyn
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Gathering pollen while the sun shines P3254239

25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Beverley ace
clever bee...
March 25th, 2026  
Kate ace
Our pollen counts are extremely high so a bee could just sit on a flower and collect pollen!
March 25th, 2026  
narayani ace
Great detail and another wonderful yellow.
March 25th, 2026  
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