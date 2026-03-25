Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
84 / 365
Gathering pollen while the sun shines P3254239
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5470
photos
172
followers
95
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Latest from all albums
81
1227
82
1228
1229
83
1230
84
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 -2026
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th March 2026 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
jerusalem_artichoke
,
sixws-164
Beverley
ace
clever bee...
March 25th, 2026
Kate
ace
Our pollen counts are extremely high so a bee could just sit on a flower and collect pollen!
March 25th, 2026
narayani
ace
Great detail and another wonderful yellow.
March 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close