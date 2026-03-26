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The calm before the storm P3264250
Hopefully the wild weather forecast for the next few days won't be as bad as expected.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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9
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3
Album
365 -2026
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th March 2026 11:54am
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rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
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point_peron
narayani
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I hope we get the rain - I could do without the wind!
March 26th, 2026
Diana
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Wonderful rock formations and clouds.
March 26th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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This is lovely.
March 26th, 2026
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