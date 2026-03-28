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87 / 365
Someone's not happy about the rain.....P3282907
or the lack of seed in the feeder.
This poor galah was looking very bedraggled as it sat in the rain waiting for food.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
28th March 2026 9:54am
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birds
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rain
,
wet
,
garden
,
galahs
Jennifer Eurell
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Oh no.
March 28th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Cute
March 28th, 2026
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