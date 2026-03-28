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Someone's not happy about the rain.....P3282907 by merrelyn
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Someone's not happy about the rain.....P3282907

or the lack of seed in the feeder.
This poor galah was looking very bedraggled as it sat in the rain waiting for food.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Oh no.
March 28th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
March 28th, 2026  
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