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Sun's out, so are the grasshoppers! P3294294
I was looking for bees on the lavender, but I found a grasshopper.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th March 2026 1:49pm
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insects
,
garden
,
grasshopper
,
lavender
John Falconer
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Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself. One of the best closeup images I’ve seen.
March 29th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
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Great shot and detail. Fav.
March 29th, 2026
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