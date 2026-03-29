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Sun's out, so are the grasshoppers! P3294294 by merrelyn
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Sun's out, so are the grasshoppers! P3294294

I was looking for bees on the lavender, but I found a grasshopper.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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John Falconer ace
Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself. One of the best closeup images I’ve seen.
March 29th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Great shot and detail. Fav.
March 29th, 2026  
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