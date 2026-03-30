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More Cosmos P3302957
My self sown cosmos plants are so tall that they are falling over in the garden. There are also lots of new seedlings popping up.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Album
365 -2026
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OM-1
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30th March 2026 4:39pm
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Beverley
ace
How lovely to have these in your garden…. Sooo pretty in pink.
March 30th, 2026
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