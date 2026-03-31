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Two For Tea P3313009 by merrelyn
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Two For Tea P3313009

I love having these guys visiting our feeder but they certainly make a mess. They throw out or drop more seed than they eat, so the garden under the feeder is always full of sprouting bird seed.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Mallory ace
These are beautiful birds and I love all the different colors in this image.
March 31st, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
March 31st, 2026  
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