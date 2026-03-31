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Two For Tea P3313009
I love having these guys visiting our feeder but they certainly make a mess. They throw out or drop more seed than they eat, so the garden under the feeder is always full of sprouting bird seed.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
31st March 2026 4:41pm
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birds
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garden
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galahs
Mallory
ace
These are beautiful birds and I love all the different colors in this image.
March 31st, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Wonderful capture!
March 31st, 2026
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