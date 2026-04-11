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Checking the garden for tasty morsels P4113278
I heard the magpies carolling so I went to investigate. After playing in the tree for a bit, they flew down to look for food.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
11th April 2026 4:58pm
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sixws-164
Diana
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Lovely shot, your garden looks so lush! Ours is almost completely brown.
April 11th, 2026
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